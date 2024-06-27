First National Bank Sioux Falls Acquires 3,026 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 2.6% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,699,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,406,784,000 after purchasing an additional 583,028 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,453,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,757,000 after acquiring an additional 116,492 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,423,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,270,000 after acquiring an additional 119,948 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,230,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,506,000 after acquiring an additional 226,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,545,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,017,000 after acquiring an additional 26,485 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $159.94. 1,533,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,167,778. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $131.42 and a 52 week high of $163.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.07.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

