First National Bank Sioux Falls Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

First National Bank Sioux Falls lessened its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,735,000 after buying an additional 3,893,711 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,510,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879,901 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,409,007,000 after buying an additional 3,655,216 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $179,718,000. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $132,392,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.59. 12,483,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $113.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.10.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

