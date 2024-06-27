First National Bank Sioux Falls Makes New Investment in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

First National Bank Sioux Falls purchased a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,230 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 395 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 840 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings during the third quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Institutional investors own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Hingham Institution for Savings alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th.

Hingham Institution for Savings Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ HIFS traded down $2.87 on Thursday, hitting $174.93. 5,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,091. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 52-week low of $147.01 and a 52-week high of $229.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $376.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.70.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The savings and loans company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.33 million during the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 2.71%.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.