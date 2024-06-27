First National Bank Sioux Falls Reduces Stock Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

First National Bank Sioux Falls cut its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,485 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ERn Financial LLC raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 171,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.8% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 129,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,522,000 after buying an additional 59,931 shares during the period. Visionary Horizons LLC boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC now owns 143,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 420,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,376,000 after acquiring an additional 24,241 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AVEM stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.81. 213,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,165. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.81.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.