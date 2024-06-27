First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPAGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.3219 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund’s previous dividend of $0.12.

FPA stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.15. 317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261. First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $23.31 and a 1-year high of $29.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.00.

About First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FPA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund selects and weights 100 stocks from the S&P Asia Pacific Ex-Japan BMI Index based on their growth and value factors. FPA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

