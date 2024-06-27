First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Plans Dividend of $0.10

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0981 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.
First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ FBZ traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.66. 1,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,586. First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.65.
About First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.