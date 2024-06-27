First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ) Plans Dividend of $0.10

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FBZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0981 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ FBZ traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.66. 1,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,586. First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $12.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.65.

About First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Brazil AlphaDEX Fund (FBZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index weighted in tiers and selected using growth and value factors. FBZ was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

