First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Shares Acquired by Towerpoint Wealth LLC

Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Free Report) by 37.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC owned about 0.20% of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCAL. Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 56,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 11,079 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Citizens Business Bank boosted its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 114,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,702,000 after acquiring an additional 24,676 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 54.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of FCAL traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.51. 7,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,352. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.29 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.56. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $51.97.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 368.42%.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

Featured Articles

