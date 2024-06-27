First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Declares Dividend of $0.87

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.8713 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:FDT traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.73. The company had a trading volume of 23,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,300. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $46.90 and a 52 week high of $57.94. The firm has a market cap of $407.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.25.

About First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (FDT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US index. The fund tracks an index of international, developed-market stocks, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted in tiers. FDT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

