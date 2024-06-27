First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS) Declares Dividend of $0.50

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.4994 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.
First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $41.16. 47 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557. The company has a market cap of $8.23 million, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.15. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $43.24.
First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
