First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) to Issue $0.04 Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0435 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ DVOL traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.36. 2,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,177. The company has a market cap of $48.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.13. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $24.42 and a 12-month high of $30.95.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (DVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Low Vol index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap, low-volatility stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by the inverse of their volatility.

