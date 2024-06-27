First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Declares Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:FDNI)

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNIGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0693 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FDNI traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.40. 576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,262. The company has a market cap of $26.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.80. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $19.11 and a 52 week high of $25.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.93.

About First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF

The First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (FDNI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones International Internet index, a market-cap-weighted index that holds a concentrated portfolio of the largest internet services and commerce companies outside of the US. FDNI was launched on Nov 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

