First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:FEUZ)

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.2957 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.
First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ FEUZ traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $41.44. 4,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,930. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $46.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.20 and a 200 day moving average of $41.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.07.
First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF Company Profile
