First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) to Issue $0.20 Dividend

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1955 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.
First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FTGC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,206. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $25.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.51.
About First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund
- What is Put Option Volume?
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.