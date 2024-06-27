First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) to Issue $0.20 Dividend

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1955 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ FTGC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,206. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $25.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.51.

The First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (FTGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for FTGC Fund index. The fund is an actively managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad exposure to commodities through futures contracts. The fund is structured as a 1940 Act open-ended fund.

