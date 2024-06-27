First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF) to Issue Dividend of $0.18

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1754 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.
First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Stock Performance
HISF traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.89. 2,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,281. The stock has a market cap of $32.91 million, a P/E ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.08. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $41.73 and a twelve month high of $44.98.
About First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF
