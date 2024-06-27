First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
FTRI stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $12.99. 89,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,614. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $14.12. The firm has a market cap of $179.97 million, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average of $13.03.
First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1896 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.
First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Company Profile
First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.
