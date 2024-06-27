First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

FTRI stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $12.99. 89,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,614. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $14.12. The firm has a market cap of $179.97 million, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day moving average of $13.03.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.1896 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 45,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 328,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 70,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedrus LLC grew its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 48,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

