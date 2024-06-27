First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Plans $0.41 Dividend

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.4134 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Stock Performance

NXTG stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,338. The stock has a market cap of $394.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.63. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 1-year low of $64.46 and a 1-year high of $83.15.

Get First Trust Indxx NextG ETF alerts:

About First Trust Indxx NextG ETF

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.