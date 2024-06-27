First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Plans $0.41 Dividend

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2024

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTGGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.4134 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Stock Performance

NXTG stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,338. The stock has a market cap of $394.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.63. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 1-year low of $64.46 and a 1-year high of $83.15.

About First Trust Indxx NextG ETF

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Dividend History for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.