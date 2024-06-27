First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Plans $0.34 Dividend

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.3357 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.
First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance
Shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,150. The company has a market capitalization of $104.77 million, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.22. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $28.86 and a one year high of $35.66.
About First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- Stock Average Calculator
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.