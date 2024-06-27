First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Plans $0.34 Dividend

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.3357 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,150. The company has a market capitalization of $104.77 million, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.22. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $28.86 and a one year high of $35.66.

About First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

