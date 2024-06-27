First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Declares Dividend of $0.33

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.3297 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.17. The company had a trading volume of 49,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,499. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $61.47 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

Get First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.