First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Declares Dividend of $0.33

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.3297 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
NASDAQ:FTA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.17. The company had a trading volume of 49,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,499. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $61.47 and a 52 week high of $76.51.
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
