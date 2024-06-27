First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund Declares Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:FLN)

First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FLNGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.3805 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.73. 12,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.74 million, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.89. First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $16.89 and a 1-year high of $21.07.

The First Trust Latin America AlphaDEX Fund (FLN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Latin America index. The fund tracks an index of Latin American firms screened based on a proprietary methodology, using various factors and weighted in tiers. FLN was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

