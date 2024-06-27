First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, an increase of 1,535.3% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.16. 158,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,835. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.26. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.08 and a 1-year high of $51.77.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 39,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 48,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

