First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Short Interest Update

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, an increase of 1,535.3% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance
Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.16. 158,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,835. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.26. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.08 and a 1-year high of $51.77.
First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Managed Municipal ETF
About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF
The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
