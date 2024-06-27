First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Announces $0.38 Dividend

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.3815 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.
First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:FAB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.18. 2,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,481. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $65.54 and a fifty-two week high of $82.62. The company has a market capitalization of $152.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.60.
About First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
