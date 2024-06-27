First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB) Announces $0.38 Dividend

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.3815 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FAB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.18. 2,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,481. First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $65.54 and a fifty-two week high of $82.62. The company has a market capitalization of $152.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.60.

About First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Multi Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Multi Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index that uses fundamental factors to select and weight value stocks from the Nasdaq US Select Indices. FAB was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

