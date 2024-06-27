First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0518 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

FAD stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $122.98. 1,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,508. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.14. The stock has a market cap of $190.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.10. First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $92.78 and a fifty-two week high of $125.14.

About First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Multi Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Multi Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which selects stocks from the S&P Composite 1500/Citigroup Growth Index.

