First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FAD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0518 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.
First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.7 %
FAD stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $122.98. 1,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,508. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.14. The stock has a market cap of $190.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.10. First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $92.78 and a fifty-two week high of $125.14.
About First Trust MultiCap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
