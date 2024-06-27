First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0342 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Shares of QTEC traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $196.74. 43,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,225. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.98. First Trust NASDAQ 100 Technology Index Fund has a 52-week low of $136.99 and a 52-week high of $199.84.

The First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (QTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the largest Nasdaq-listed US technology stocks. QTEC was launched on Apr 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

