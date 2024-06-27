First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.82. 12,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,528. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $18.94 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.42 and a 200-day moving average of $25.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.11.
First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.2216 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF
About First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF
The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
