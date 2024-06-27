First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.204 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.
First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ FTQI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.44. 86,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,794. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The company has a market capitalization of $298.42 million, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.27 and its 200-day moving average is $20.21.
About First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF
