First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1772 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.08.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of QCLN traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.04. 68,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,229. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.14 and a 200 day moving average of $35.85. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $57.16.

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

