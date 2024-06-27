First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1772 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.08.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of QCLN traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.04. 68,058 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,229. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.14 and a 200 day moving average of $35.85. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $57.16.
About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.