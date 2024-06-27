First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1248 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FTXL traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.59. 21,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,174. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.46. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $61.62 and a 52-week high of $105.03.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.