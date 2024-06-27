First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1248 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of FTXL traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.59. 21,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,174. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.46. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $61.62 and a 52-week high of $105.03.
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Company Profile
