First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Plans Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:RFEU)

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.4423 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of RFEU traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155 shares, compared to its average volume of 234. The company has a market cap of $9.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.33. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $54.85 and a 52-week high of $67.73.

Get First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF alerts:

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (RFEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed European stocks selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.