First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Plans Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:CARZ)

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.2658 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CARZ stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.78. 872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,200. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.18 and its 200-day moving average is $57.05. The company has a market cap of $38.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.27. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.26 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Company Profile

The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.

