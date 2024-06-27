First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Declares $0.37 Dividend

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.373 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.68. The company had a trading volume of 31,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.27. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $74.46 and a 12-month high of $94.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.16.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
