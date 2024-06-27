First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Declares $0.37 Dividend

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYXGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.373 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.68. The company had a trading volume of 31,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.27. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $74.46 and a 12-month high of $94.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.16.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

Dividend History for First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX)

