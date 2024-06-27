First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FSCS) Announces $0.16 Dividend

First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FSCS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1583 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $31.94. 2,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,394. First Trust SMID Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $25.83 and a one year high of $33.17.

