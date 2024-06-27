First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.16

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of FIXD stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $43.28. The company had a trading volume of 691,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,546. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $44.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.91 and its 200 day moving average is $43.47.
About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF
