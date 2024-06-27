Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Short Interest Down 89.3% in June

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a drop of 89.3% from the May 31st total of 112,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Forward Industries Stock Performance

FORD stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,278. Forward Industries has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $9.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.07.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.83 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Forward Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

