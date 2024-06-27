Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) Shares Acquired by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 10.14% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF worth $18,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 628.2% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000.

Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTSD traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.43. 476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,312. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 52-week low of $88.44 and a 52-week high of $92.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.90.

About Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF

The Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (FTSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that aims for a targeted duration of less than three years by investing in short-term debt securities issued or guaranteed by the US-government.

