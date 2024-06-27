Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Buys 3,333 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,361 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 1.4% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $18,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares in the company, valued at $3,842,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,734.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,095 shares of company stock worth $1,100,625 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $257.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,295,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,374,627. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $263.91 and a 200 day moving average of $279.67. The stock has a market cap of $185.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.