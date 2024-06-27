Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Cuts Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC cut its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 39.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,730 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 26,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 11,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RY has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Argus lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.25.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RY traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.00. The stock had a trading volume of 194,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,432. The stock has a market cap of $150.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $77.90 and a one year high of $109.51.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.12. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 50.62%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

