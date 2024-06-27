Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Cuts Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC reduced its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 122,548 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 11,731 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up approximately 2.1% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in American Express were worth $27,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,112,747,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of American Express by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,855,211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $909,575,000 after buying an additional 496,153 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,839,276 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $713,202,000 after acquiring an additional 667,695 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in American Express by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,399,494 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $449,521,000 after purchasing an additional 919,337 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,067,858 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $387,392,000 after purchasing an additional 142,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AXP. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $253.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.30.

American Express Trading Down 0.6 %

American Express stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $229.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,022,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,040,765. The stock has a market cap of $164.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $244.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.79 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.06%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,209,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 3,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total value of $729,842.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,948.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,209,855.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,717 shares of company stock worth $41,680,999 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

