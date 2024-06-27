Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Invests $257,000 in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Unilever by 51.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 672,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,239,000 after acquiring an additional 227,681 shares during the last quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $2,415,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,131,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $867,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in Unilever by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 428,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,762,000 after acquiring an additional 112,677 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UL stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.31. 1,033,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,775,668. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.56. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $46.16 and a 12 month high of $56.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.4556 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Redburn Atlantic raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

