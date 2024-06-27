Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 1,000 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lowered its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 227.2% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,538,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,644,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.09. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $40.51.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently -157.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens increased their target price on Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Compass Point raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

