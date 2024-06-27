Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 1,119 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC reduced its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $10,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Cummins by 200.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,048,000. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in Cummins by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Cummins by 283.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 77,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,587,000 after acquiring an additional 57,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,915,000. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.55.

Cummins Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CMI traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $280.58. The stock had a trading volume of 294,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,808. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.21. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.80 and a twelve month high of $304.24. The firm has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 49.19%.

Insider Activity at Cummins

In related news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at $359,808.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,987,628.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout purchased 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

