Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 1,138 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,998 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,625,025 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,396,167,000 after purchasing an additional 930,367 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth $1,882,164,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,599,173 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $851,989,000 after acquiring an additional 10,882,873 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,801,067 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $821,900,000 after acquiring an additional 12,220,777 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,602,847 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $362,027,000 after purchasing an additional 341,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

VZ traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.69. 5,869,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,788,848. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.04 and its 200 day moving average is $39.99. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $43.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.42.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.77.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

