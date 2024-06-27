Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 205 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC trimmed its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on DG shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Dollar General Stock Up 1.0 %

DG stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $130.32. 1,164,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,412,040. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $173.47. The company has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar General news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Dollar General news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

