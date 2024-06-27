Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 2,058 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lowered its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 218,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $15,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $1,231,413,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,291,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426,928 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 152.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,114,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,019,000 after buying an additional 2,483,972 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,406,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,897,000 after buying an additional 1,686,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,613,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.46. 1,927,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,275,684. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $77.20. The company has a market capitalization of $89.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.95 and its 200-day moving average is $70.88.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.