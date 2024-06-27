Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT) Short Interest Update

Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,100 shares, an increase of 496.2% from the May 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freight Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Freight Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 1.19% of Freight Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Freight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRGT remained flat at $0.32 during trading on Thursday. 837,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,755,009. Freight Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Freight Technologies Company Profile

Freight Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates a transportation logistics technology platform that offers truckload freight services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Its Fr8App technology platform offers an online portal and a mobile application that provide third-party logistics services to companies in the freight transportation market; a transport management solution for customers to manage their own fleet; and freight brokerage support and customer services based on the platform.

