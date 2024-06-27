FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FTAI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on FTAI Aviation from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

FTAI stock opened at $100.71 on Tuesday. FTAI Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $27.94 and a fifty-two week high of $101.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.52.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 188.45% and a net margin of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. FTAI Aviation’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at FTAI Aviation

In other FTAI Aviation news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams acquired 59,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,838,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,185,324. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 37.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 1,684.6% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 726.5% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation in the third quarter worth about $75,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

