FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Short Interest Update

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,800 shares, a growth of 191.6% from the May 31st total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
FUJIFILM Stock Performance
FUJIY traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.65. 50,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,784. The firm has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. FUJIFILM has a one year low of $8.96 and a one year high of $12.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average is $10.69.
FUJIFILM Company Profile
