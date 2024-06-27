FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Short Interest Update

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,800 shares, a growth of 191.6% from the May 31st total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

FUJIFILM Stock Performance

FUJIY traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.65. 50,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,784. The firm has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. FUJIFILM has a one year low of $8.96 and a one year high of $12.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average is $10.69.

FUJIFILM Company Profile

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

