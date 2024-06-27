Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Receives $18.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

FULT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Fulton Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens upped their price target on Fulton Financial from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $16.47 on Friday. Fulton Financial has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $17.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average is $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.75.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $230.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fulton Financial will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

