Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.37.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Futu from $76.90 to $75.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Futu from $81.00 to $85.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of Futu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th.
FUTU stock opened at $67.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.62 and its 200-day moving average is $58.87. Futu has a 1 year low of $38.95 and a 1 year high of $81.86.
Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 40.86% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $331.27 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Futu will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.
