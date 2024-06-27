Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Short Interest Down 95.3% in June

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 95.3% from the May 31st total of 78,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Galantas Gold Trading Up 6.8 %

Galantas Gold stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 46,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,418. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.14. Galantas Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.26.

Get Galantas Gold alerts:

About Galantas Gold

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and lead deposits. The company owns and operates a producing open-pit gold mine near Omagh, which covers an area of 189 square kilometers; and the Gairloch project that covering an area of 217 square kilometers located in the Gairloch Schist Belt.

Receive News & Ratings for Galantas Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galantas Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.