Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Short Interest Down 95.3% in June

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 95.3% from the May 31st total of 78,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Galantas Gold Trading Up 6.8 %
Galantas Gold stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 46,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,418. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.14. Galantas Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.26.
About Galantas Gold
