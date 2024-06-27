GAP (NYSE:GPS) Shares Gap Down to $24.45

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.45, but opened at $23.78. GAP shares last traded at $24.11, with a volume of 396,364 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of GAP from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GAP from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on GAP from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on GAP from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GAP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.98.

Get GAP alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GAP

GAP Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.11 and its 200 day moving average is $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.50.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.27. GAP had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

GAP Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at GAP

In related news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $580,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of GAP

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of GAP by 14.1% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 2,305,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $63,519,000 after acquiring an additional 285,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of GAP by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 367,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,677,000 after buying an additional 91,151 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GAP in the 4th quarter worth $968,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in GAP by 266.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 35,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in GAP by 90.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 74,080 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 35,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

(Get Free Report)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.